There are a lot of family-friendly activities over Memorial Weekend 2025

There's a Military Appreciation Train at Heber Valley Railroad on Friday,May 23, 2025. You'll get to see authentic World War II uniforms and gear and talk with members from The Utah Military History Group about all things World War II. Veterans will also be honored and there will be patriotic music to enjoy. Click here for more information.

Get up close and personal with the stories of Harry Potter right here in Utah. Starting on Saturday, May 24, 2025, Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be open at The Shops at South Town. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, May 24, 2025 it's the Holi Festival of Colors in Ogden. That's where you get to throw colors as well as take part in crafts, yoga and food trucks too. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, The SCERA Park in Orem is having a Fine Arts Family Fest featuring one-hour make-and-take art activities for kids and adults alike. You can learn tiny wheel pottery, acrylic painting and stained glass-making. Click here for more information.

It's the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, 2025 in Midway. This draws competitors and spectators from all over the world. Click here for more information.

Brigham City will be honoring heroes through art on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24, 2025. This festival features visual and performing arts along Main Street celebrating Veterans and Gold Star Families. Click here for more information.

Memorial Weekend is the Scandinavian Heritage Festival at Snow College in Ephraim, which is known as "Little Denmark". There will be entertainment all day Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24, 2025. Click here for more information.

Memorial Day is the very last day to visit ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow! This outdoor, after-hours event is only at Hogle Zoo through Monday, May 26, 2025. Click here for more information.

Camp Floyd Days is on Memorial Day at Camp Floyd State Park. You'll be able to take a step back in time as you watch re-enactments of military drills, exhibits and demonstrations like cooking in the outdoor kitchen. You'll also be able to take part in period games. Click here for more information.

There are also Memorial Day ceremonies and remembrances in Draper, Provo, West Jordan, Herriman, Kaysville, and Sandy.

