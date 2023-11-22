There are a lot of family-friendly activities Thanksgiving weekend

Starting tonight the Heber Valley Railroad is bringing back the popular Polar Express experience but act fast if you want tickets because they're almost sold out for the season! The trip includes hot coca, a visit from Santa, a cookie from Mrs. Claus, a special gift, and entertainment from elves along the way! Click here for more information.

Beginning the night of Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year's Day, the Spanish Fork Festival of lights is back! Drive through millions of holiday light displays while in the comfort and warmth of your own car. Synced with holiday music, this display is fit for everybody in the family! Click here for more information.

Christmas lights on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Temple Square are turning on the day after Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. Lights are on from 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. and again from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Though construction has taken over much of Temple Square, light displays will still be on around the Tabernacle building and at the conference center. Click here for more information.

Vernal Middle School will be transformed into Santa's workshop on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, 2023 as vendors display their goods for holiday shoppers. This family-friendly event is completely free, but be sure to bring your wallet to buy any gifts that catch your eye! Click here for more information.

Thousands of runners dressed just like the Jolly Old Elf Himself will be taking part in a 5K at 4:30pm on Saturday. The Ogden Santa Run has cookie aid stations staffed by elves to keep runners going! You canclick here for more information.

Immediately following the Santa Run, there's an electric light parade along Washington Boulevard in Ogden starting at 5:30pm. The floats in the parade are decked out with lights. After the parade, city leaders and Santa Claus will flip the switch for the Christmas Village lights as fireworks are set off overhead. Click here for more information.

There are also several city tree lighting events... including:

Cedar City Downtown Lighting Ceremony

Midway tree lighting celebration

Kanab Christmas Light Parade and Festival

Delta City holiday fun

Logan Center Street Holiday Celebration

Parowan Holiday Bazaar

Spanish Fork Christmas Gift and Craft Show

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each week.