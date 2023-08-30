There are a lot of family-friendly events happening this Labor Day weekend

LEGO City has a tour bus and it is coming to University Place on Wednesday August 30, 2023 from 11am to 7pm! Climb aboard to play LEGO games and win prizes! This is a FREE event and you can click here for more information.

It's Family STEM Night at The Leonardo on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 4pm-6pm. Enjoy the FLIGHT exhibit while chatting with Educators from the Hill Aerospace Museum as they guide visitors through a rocket-making activity! Click here for more information.

The city of Hurricane is celebrating the 25th Silver Anniversary of Peach Days! There will be a free concert, quilt show, displays, food, local booths, carnival and more will take place from Thursday, August 31, 2023 through Saturday, September 2, 2023. New this year is a rodeo happening all three nights of the festival! There's plenty of free fun for the whole family! Click here for more information.

Midway Swiss Days are an annual tradition for many families every Labor Day weekend. You can enjoy Swiss German booths, plenty of delicious cuisine, a 10k race, craft fair, parade, live entertainment and more! The market opens on Friday, September 1, 2023 and events continue through Saturday, September 2, 2023. Click here for more information.

The Urban Arts festival is happening at The Gateway on Saturday, September 2, 2023 and Sunday, September 3, 2023. There will be more than 90 artists booths, a lowrider custom car exhibit, live mural painting, a skate park, live entertainment and a kids' zone. This is touted as Utah's largest free arts fest! Click here for more information.

In Payson, you can celebrate Golden Onion Days, meant to honor and recognize the town's agricultural district and a leading onion producer in the state. You can take part in an adventure scavenger hunt, an art show, a car show, a flower show and more from Thursday, August 31, 2023 through Labor Day. Click here for more information.

