There are a lot of family-friendly, wintry activities this week across Utah

An awe-inspiring Winter experience will be opening in Midway this week. The Ice Castles are set to open for the season on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. This year there will also be horse-drawn sleigh rides and a new nightly fire show. Click here for more information.

The wintry weather is perfect to go on a Yeti Hunt! You can participate in the Herriman community-wide scavenger hunt going on now through January 27, 2025. Those who participate will have the chance to win a variety of prizes from local businesses. Click here for more information.

For high school teens, you can dress in your best "dark academia" attire for a night of music, dancing and intrigue. The Teen Winter Ball is on Friday, January 17, 2025 a the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan. Click here for more information.

The Utah International Auto Expo is going on Friday, January 17 through Monday, January 20, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. In addition to seeing the latest models of cars and trucks, there will also be side-by-sides, ATVs, trailers and boats too. Click here for more information.

The Sneddon Hof Germanfest is happening at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18, 2025. You won't want to miss out on the authentic German food, music and entertainment. Click here for more information.

The Bluff International Balloon Festival is happening over the Martin Luther King holiday. See the spectacular sight of balloons against the red rocks from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 19, 2025. Click here for more information.

Just like on "American Ninja Warrior", kids can take part in the Sandy Ninja Warrior obstacle course challenge on Saturday, January 18, 2025. There will be a new warrior crowned at the end of the day. Click here for more information.

Dress up in your best 80s themed attire and "Break the Freeze". That's the name of a 5k and kids' run in South Jordan on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at East Riverfront Park. Click here for more information.

There's also a fun Walk 'n Roll and Half Marathon going on in Southern Utah on Saturday. The Virgin River Half is the longest-running one in the area. It's on paved city trails that wind along the Virgin River. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, January 18, 2025 there's a free family day at the art museum in Brigham City. "Elsa" will be stopping by to take pictures. Plus, families can enjoy kids' activities and explore the exhibits. Click here for more information.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, you can take part in a Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired service project in a magical location. Head to the Butterfly Bisophere at Thanksgiving Point to help assemble food kits for students and families in the community. Click here for more information.

