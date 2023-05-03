There are a lot of fun activities for families this week

Head to Clark Planetarium for their "May the Fourth Be With You" activities on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Explore the science of Star Wars and take pictures with life-sized droids, take part in a costume contest and even make your own lightsaber.

There's also a Star Wars celebration for tweens at the Salt Lake City Library. Tweens can "feel the force" with activities like origami Yoda, a Darth Vader read-aloud, Jedi Knight training and more at the "May the Fourth Be With You" celebration on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, mark your calendars for a "Cinco de Mayo" festival in Draper. There will be music and dance performances, food trucks and activities just for kids. This free event is for the entire family at Draper Park.

Also on Friday, May 5, 2023 it's "Cinco de Rhino" at Utah's Hogle Zoo. This is an after-hours family night where you can learn more about rhinos and the Mexican culture.

North Salt Lake is having its 11th Annual Kite Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tunnel Springs Park. In addition to kites flying high, there will be a DJ, food trucks and other activities including kites for kids to decorate.

Mother's Day is going to the dogs! In honor of "National Dog Mother's Day", bring your pup out to Wheeler Farm on Saturday, May 6, 2023 for a treat and craft along with a wagon ride.

