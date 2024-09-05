There are a lot of fun activities parents and kids will enjoy together this week in Utah

Brigham City Peach Days are going on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7, 2024. This fall tradition has been going on for a century and features all things peaches and celebrates the city's agricultural heritage. Click here for more information.

Lagoon's Frightmares are opening on Friday, September 6, 2024 for the season. There are more than 100 haunted attractions, Halloween-themed entertainment, plus all of your favorite rides, food and games. Click here for more information.

The popular Tomato Sandwich Party at Wasatch Community Gardens is on Saturday, September 7, 2024. In addition to tasty tomatoes on artisan bread with hummus and pesto, there's also live music and garden-themed activities for the entire family. Click here for more information.

Bring your "bump" and experience the Salt Lake City Prego Expo on Saturday, September 7, 2024. This is an event filled with activities for toddlers, older kids and their parents too. Plus, shop vendor booths and take part in photo ops at the Mountain America Expo Center. Click here for more information.

Bring your friends and family to Spanish Fork on Saturday, September 7, 2024 for the Harvest Moon Hurrah. This free community event includes live entertainment, children's activities, crafts and food too. Click here for more information.

Stop by Springville for their Arts Festival on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7, 2024. This two-day event features live performance artists as well as art demos, interactive art projects and more. Click here for more information.

Ivans City is celebrating its Heritage Days on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7, 2024. From live entertainment to inflatables, family games and food trucks, there's something for everyone. Click here for more information.

The Timpanogos Storytelling Festival goes from Thursday, September 5 to Saturday, September 7, 2024. Hear stories through the spoken word taking place at Thanksgiving Point. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.