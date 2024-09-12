There are a lot of fun activities to help you enjoy Friday the 13th and beyond

The Sandy Amphitheatre is turning 25 and you're invited to a party on September 12, 2024. There will be a free concert from "The Salamanders" along with food trucks, balloon artists, swag booths, photo booths and free birthday treats. Click here for more information.

Also in Sandy, don't miss out on your chance to visit the Healing Field this year. Ever since the terrorist attacks in 2001, flags honoring the victims have been put up south of City Hall. They will be up through Thursday, September 12, 2024. Click here for more information.

Friday the 13th means Fear Factory is open! Magicians will be there on opening night and again on Saturday, September 14, 2024 to entertain. Plus, there's new merch and photo ops this year too. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday the 13th, there's an outdoor concert of circus, dance and live music at Curbside Theater's "Tarrotville" in the Holladay City Park. This is kid-friendly and interactive. Click here fore more information.

On Friday, September 13, 2204 and Saturday, September 14, 2024, the Utah Symphony presents "Jurassic Park" in concert. Hear live music as you watch the iconic movie on a giant screen. Click here for more information.

Kids and adults alike will love getting to explore the world of tractors on Friday, September 13, 2024 and Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Heber Valley Artisan Milk & Cheese. Click here for more information.

Draper City's annual International Arts & Crafts Festival returns on Saturday, September 14, 2024 with 150 artists and artisans offering clothing, pottery, home decor, jewelry and fine art. There's also cultural entertainment, food and a children's activity area. Click here fore more information.

There's an Avenues Street Fair on Saturday, September 14, 2024 where you can enjoy live performances, vendors selling food and drinks and fun activities for the entire family. Click here for more information.

Get ready for a night of high-flying, car-crushing, dirt-churning action as the biggest and baddest monster trucks invade the Utah State Fair. "Monsters are Real" tour is on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Remember that's also the very last day of this year's fair. Click here for more information.

