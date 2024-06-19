There are a lot of fun summer activities for parents and kids to enjoy together this week

It's "Bountiful's Got Talent" on Friday, June, 21, 2024 at Bountiful City Park. Local performers will show off their skills in everything from singing to dancing and more. Click here for more information.

On Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 2024, you can be a guest at a Fairy Tale Festival and Tea Party at Thanksgiving Point. Fairy Tales will come to life right before your eyes. Come dressed up and meet some of your favorite characters. Click here for more information.

There's a Prehistoric Party at Clark Planetarium on Saturday, June 22, 2024. There will be free dino-themed activities for the whole family at the opening weekend of the new film T. Rex 3D. Click here for more information.

You can have breakfast with the birds on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Tracy aviary is hosting a breakfast buffet with up-close bird encounters and hands-on nature activities and games for the kids. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, June 22, 2024, an event that will get your toes tapping! Come celebrate America's rich cultural heritage with a high-energy show of Bluegrass music, clogging and folk dancing. This is part of the Freedom Festival at University Place in Orem. Click here for more information.

You can have a magical day of fun and adventure at a Princess and Superhero party at the Lehi Legacy Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Kids can meet their favorite characters, play games and see a live butterfly exhibit. Click here for more information.

The week-long celebration of Herriman Towne Days is coming to an end this weekend. Get your entire family together now through Saturday, June 22, 2024, for a carnival, fireworks and more. Click here for more information.

Pleasant Grove's Strawberry Days are going through Sunday, June 23, 2024. At 103 years old, this is the longest-running celebration in Utah! Enjoy an old-fashioned rodeo, carnival, parade and a craft fair. Click here for more information.

There's a celebration of art, culture and community in Tooele this weekend. On Friday, June 21, 2024 through Sunday, June 23, 2024, enjoy artwork and talent performances at the city park There will also be food and other vendors as well. Click here for more information.

