There are a lot of Halloween activities for parents and kids this week

You can set sail for Halloween on the High Seas. That is October's nighttime event at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Guests can stroll through a vintage seaside carnival with street performers, games, local artisans and festive treats. Click here for dates and times.

Come celebrate the change of the season and all the fun fall has to offer in Saratoga Springs. On Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5-8pm there will be inflatables, a petting zoo, train rides, trick-or-treating and more at Shay Park. Click here for more information.

You're invited to "Walk Amongst the Scarecrows" and vote for your favorite at Mapleton's Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3pm. Other activities include a bake-off, great pumpkin growing contest, face painting, guessing games and more. Click here for more information.

If you're down south, Cedar City also has a Pumpkin & Scarecrow festival happening on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10am-4pm. There will be a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, face and nail painting, food and so much more. Click here for more information.

And if you're up north in North Logan, you have a few more days to take a Pumpkin Walk. Stroll through glowing pumpkins as well as painted pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables too! This is free and will be on display at Elk Ridge Park on October 6-8, 2022 and again October 11-12, 2022 from 10am to 10pm. Click here for more information.

The town of Oakley is having a Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from noon to 5pm at Cattlemen's Hall. There will be dozens of vendors featuring food and drinks, activities for kids, live music, local crafts and more. This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, October 8, 2022 head to Layton for The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. From 6-9pm you'll walk through Layton Commons Park as you hear the story of Ichabod Crane and The Headless Horseman. Children 12 and under will even receive a free book. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 every single week!