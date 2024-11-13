There are a lot of holiday activities to choose from in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Step into a world of holiday enchantment at Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point. Ashton Gardens transforms with millions of twinkling lights as you wander through dozens of themed areas. Luminaria begins on Thursday, November 14, 2024 and goes through January 4, 2025. Click here for more information.

Get ready for your family's new favorite tradition! Take a walk through the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for their first-ever lantern festival! You'll see larger-than-life animal and nature-inspired lanterns. This is on now and goes through January 6, 2025. Click here for more information.

The Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show is going on December 14-16, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center. In addition to getting your holiday shopping done in one place, there will also be a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy live music and dance performances and DIY crafts. Click here for more information.

The newest member of the Utah Hockey Club, Archie the pup, will be making his debut to the public at the game on Friday, November 15, 2024 at The Delta Center. Archie is a future service dog who is staying with the team as he learns how to help his future owner. He'll be at the game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Click here for more information.

Millcreek Common opens the skate loop for the winter season on Friday, November 15, 2024. In addition to lacing up those skates, you'll also be able to browse through more than 40 local holiday shops and leave your mark on the Gratitude Wall. Click here for more information.

Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear through your radio at this year's Christmas in Color at Utah State's Agricultural Center in South Jordan. This starts on Friday, November 15, 2024 and goes through December 29, 2024. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, join The Outlets at Traverse Mountain as they light Utah's largest fresh-cut Christmas Tree. Santa Claus will also be arriving at the shopping center that morning, and there's a gingerbread festival in the afternoon. Click here for more information.

The Gateway is also having their Lights On celebration on Saturday, November 16, 2024. There will be food and drinks to enjoy as well as live entertainment as you wander through the holiday display. Click here for more information.

