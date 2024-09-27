There are a lot of puppies and dogs waiting for their forever homes

Our Pet of the Week is a sweet little girl puppy, ready to find her forever home.

Susie is a six month old terrier and won't shed much.

She is good with other dogs, cats and kids too.

Susie is spayed, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

Susie also has a sister and a mama who are also available for adoption. (They don't need to be adopted together).

Hearts4Paws says they are desperately seeking foster homes for puppies and older dogs too.

Anyone interested just provides the care and love to foster dogs, Hearts4Paws provides everything else including food, leases, medical care etc.

If you're interested in adopting one of these puppies, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.