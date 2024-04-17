There are a lot of Spring and Earth Day activities in Family Fun with Fox 13

"Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" is coming to the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 20, 2024. So get ready to dance, sing and work out those wiggles during this 60 minute show. Click here for more information.

The "Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show" is a hilarious presentation for the whole family and every dog lover! This stage production stars mostly rescued dogs doing tricks. This canine comedy show appeals to children of all ages. It's on stage in Park City on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Click here for more information.

Get all dressed up for the "Ties and Tiaras" daddy-daughter dance on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Provo. This will be a magical evening filled with princesses, dancing, food, crafts and more. Click here for more information.

The Ogden Nature Center is having its annual "Earth Day Fair" on Saturday, April 20, 2024. There will be fun and engaging activities, live performances, arts and crafts, food trucks and more and all ages are invited. Click here for more information.

There's also an Earth Day Celebration at Millcreek Common on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Come enjoy the nice weather with family and friends and see a life-sized moose statue be unveiled. The moose is made entirely from recycled plastics and other materials. Click here for more information.

Take a look behind the scenes of this year's "Tumbleweeds Film Festival" on Saturday, April 20, 2024. This film fest is for kids, and children can learn some of the tricks of the trade with film industry experts. Click here for more information.

Sheep are the star of the show at the "Lamb and Wool Festival" at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Come and watch the shearing process as the heavy winter coats from the sheep and llamas are removed for the summer. You can also learn how they turn that wool into finished goods. Click here for more information.