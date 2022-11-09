There are a lot of Veterans Day activities for families this week

America's Freedom Festival is happening at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11am. All are welcome to attend, especially veterans and their families. Click here for more information.

The Field of Flags will be on display in Draper Park from Thursday, November 10 though Sunday, November 12, 2022. You are invited to walk through the more than 1,000 flags. On Friday, November 11 at 11am there will be a program with music and more. Click here for more information.

Washington City is celebrating Veterans Day with a parade down Telegraph Street and a short program following in Veterans Park. The parade begins at 11am. Click here for more information.

West Jordan is honoring those who served with a program at Viridian Event Center on Friday, November 11 at 10:30am. Click here for more information.

West Valley City is hosting a Dinner and Program for veterans on Friday, November 11 at 5:30pm at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. Click here for more information.

Head to the Sandra N. Lloyd Community Center for Riverton's Veterans Day celebration that includes a patriotic concert and performance. This is taking place Friday, November 11 at 7pm. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10am there will be a free event at Scera Center for the Arts in Orem. This is for families of all ages. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, Layton City is hosting its Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony starting at 11:11am. You can click here for the parade route and more information.

