There are a lot of ways for families to get out and have fun together this week

No dream is too big at Disney On Ice Presents Into the Magic. Some of your favorite characters will be putting on a show at the Delta Center from Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November12, 2023. Get show times and more information here.

The Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show is Thursday, November 9 through Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center. You can get all of your holiday shopping done at once, with nearly 500 vendors selling unique gifts. We're told Santa himself will even be there! Get more information here.

You're invited to a Star Party on Friday, November 10, 2023. See stars and planets, take part in fun activities and sip on hot chocolate at the Jordan River Nature Center. The Clark Planetarium and Tracy Aviary are teaming up for this star gazing event that starts at 6:00 p.m. Get more information here.

On Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, Utah's Hogle Zoo is offering free admission for veterans, active duty service members and their immediate families. See the schedule of events here.

To honor veterans, all active-duty, retired military, military spouses, and their immediate families are welcome to enjoy a complimentary visit to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Get more information here.

Saturday, November 11, 2023, Veterans Day, is the last day of the five days this year that the National Park Service is waiving admission fees. That means you can visit any one of "The Mighty Five" National Parks in Utah for free! Get more information here.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.