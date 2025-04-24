There are a lot of ways to celebrate Earth Day 2025 in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The city of Moab is hosting an Earth Day celebration on Thursday, April 24, 2025, where you can show off your green thumb and grey matter. There will be Earth Day-related trivia and activities, plus pizza. Click here for more information.

"Our Power, Our Planet: An Earth Day Celebration" is happening on Friday, April 25, 2025 on the plaza at Millcreek common. There will be free roller skating and climbing, plus STEM activities to enjoy. Click here for more information.

Join Clark Planetarium for a Stargazing Party on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Wheeler Farm. In addition to learning and spotting some of the stars in our galaxy, there will be fun, family activities. Click here for more information.

Celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Red Butte Garden and Arboretum. It's free admission day and you can learn all about the vital role trees play in the environment. There will also be family-friendly activities and a garden wide scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

If you haven't been to the Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point yet this year, Saturday, April 26, 2025 is a great day to visit. They're having their Tulip Festival 5K. You can run, walk or jog through the flowers. This is a perfect race for the whole family. Click here for more information.

The 2025 Tumbleweeds Film Festival for kids is on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the Viridian Center in West Jordan. This is a magical day of films, hands-on activities and workshops designed for young creators and movie lovers. Click here for more information.

Saturday, April 26, 2025 is the Arbor Day celebration in St. George. There will be potted plants for everyone who comes, along with a variety of crafts and activities to honor trees and the vital role they play in our lives. Click here for more information.

Dutch King's Day is on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Millcreek Common. The day is celebrated all over the world, and is basically a big street party to honor Holland, and it's family-friendly. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Vineyard is celebrating Earth Day by inviting you to help them plant native plants along the Great Salt Lake. They hope to plant 3,000 plants in one day. Click here for more information.

At the Ogden Nature Center on Saturday, April 26, 2025, enjoy fun and engaging activities, arts, crafts, exhibits, food trucks and more to celebrate 50 years of Earth Day with them! Click here for more information.

