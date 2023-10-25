There are a lot of ways to get a jump start on Halloween in Family Fun with Fox 13

You still have one last chance to visit The Haunted Woods at Murray Park. This is an annual tradition for many families, but it's bigger and better than ever this year! All proceeds from the $5 tickets go to help fight child abuse and domestic violence in Utah. On Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 5:30 to 7pm there's a trail for young kids to enjoy and then the Scary Trail goes from 7-9pm for those a bit more adventurous. Click herefor more information.

If you enjoy a good ghost story, then you'll love to hear from some of Utah's finest and scariest storytellers at The Utah Hauntings Contest. This is going on from 7-9pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Spanish Fork. Click here for more information.

Dress in costumes and get entertained at a Halloween-themed light show for Frights Under Lights. This is happening on Friday, October 27, 2023 starting at 6:30pm at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Click here for more information.

Do the Monster Mash in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, October 27, 2023 from 5-7pm. There will be free Halloween activities for children 12 and under, carnival games, ice skating, and much more. There's even going to be a special appearance by Elsa, Spider-Man and more! Click here for more information.

There's a Halloween Party at Lehi Legacy Center Friday, October 27, 2023 as well. Your kids will enjoy trick-or-treating, games and prizes, contests and giveaways, crafts and spook alley and more. This is happening from 5-8pm. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, it's the International Halloween Fest at the Utah State Fairpark from Noon to 7pm. You can enter the costume contest, or the carved pumpkin contest and there will also be games, activities and shopping. Click here for more information.

There's a Monster Block Part at the Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 11am-2pm. This is a free festival for goblins and ghouls of all ages and there will be spooky performances, trunk-or-treating and more! Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023 there's a "Spooktacular" at The Leonardo. There will be exciting hands-on activities going on between 10am-7pm including slime-making and barfing pumpkins! You'll also enjoy performances and a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

Thanksgiving Point is celebrating The Day of the Dead on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Guests are invited to build an alter and the Show Barn will be filled with the sights and sounds of Dia de Muertos including sugar skulls and music from 10am-8pm. Click here for more information.

It's also the West Valley City Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 11am-6pm. You'll enjoy Mexican dance and music, traditional food and hands-on activities for the entire family at the Utah Cultural Center. Click here for more information.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week!