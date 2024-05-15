There are activities for kids, their parents & their furry friends in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

This weekend is halfway to Halloween and Fear Factory is celebrating! The haunted house will be open on Friday, May 17, 2024 and Saturday, May 18, 2024. They say the event will be the "most intense" way to experience the halfway to Halloween mark. Click here for more information.

The Living Traditions Festival is Friday, May 17, 2024 through Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Washington and Library Square. More than 90 cultures will be celebrated through performances and food. Click here for more information.

All aboard the Heber Valley Railroad's Military Appreciation Train on Friday, May 17, 2024. This 90-minute round trip includes The Utah Military History Group on board. You can see authentic World War II U.S. military uniforms and gear, and talk with the members about all things World War II. Click here for more information.

The Great Salt Lake State Park in Magna is celebrating National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 18, 2024. This is the 14th annual event where kids can check out the lake and play games and take part in other activities. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 18, 2024 with a street fair. There will be local vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. Click here for more information.

You can take part in NAMIWalks Utah on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan. This event is crucial in promoting mental health awareness and resources for all, and includes multiple walks ranging from 0.5 mile to 5k as well as engaging family activities like a photo booth, face painting and crafts. Kids and dogs are welcome. Click here for more information.

Bring your kids and your pups to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Hike for Hope. The hike starts at Kiwanis Park in Pleasant Grove and ends at the scenic Battle Creek Waterfall. Click here for more information.

There's another dog-and-kid-friendly event on Saturday, May 18, 2024. It's also Bark at the Moon at The Gateway. Bring your dogs for a night of playing in the splash pad and other family-fun activities. It all wraps up with a community walk to benefit the Humane Society of Utah. Click here for more information.

Join the Goldfish Swim School in South Jordan on Saturday, May 18, 2024 for a "Bubbles Block Party". There will be face painting, games, water safety activities, vendors, giveaways, and more! This event is FREE & open to the public. Click here for more information.

