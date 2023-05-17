There are actually some healthy benefits to barbecue season

It's barbecue season, and you can embrace it!

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says there are actually some healthy benefits from the summertime favorite.

She says social eating tends to make us eat slower and have more enjoyable and satisfying meals.

Eating outside is almost always a healthy idea, and cooking at home is usually better than eating out as well.

But, there are some ways to keep the nutrition value high at a barbecue.

Choose lean cuts of meat and marinate meats to avoid charring flare-ups.

Grill produce and fruit - yes, even for dessert!

Incorporate fresh, in-season sides as well including beans, salsa, veggies and dip.

Trish also reminded us of some safety traps we need to watch out for.

Avoid cross contamination not just in the kitchen with the cutting board but with tongs and brushes and placement on the grill.

Don't reuse marinades.

Cook meat to appropriate temperatures (145 for beef and pork, 160 for hamburger and ground meat, 165 for poultry).

And, always remember the two-hour-rule. Put it in the fridge after two hours (one hour if it's 90 degrees outside). Use a cooler for hot and a cooler for cold foods to reduce waste.

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

