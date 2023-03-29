There are fun Easter events for families this week

Eagle Mountain is having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, 2023 starting promptly at 10am at Cory Wride Memorial Park. There will be more than 65,000 eggs to find and the hunts are divided into age groups so everyone has a chance to fill their baskets!

The city of Herriman is having a Basket Dash on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10am at Crane Park & Plaza. That's a kids' obstacle course fun run and kids can pick up treats in baskets along the way. Click here for more information.

In Lehi, their Easter Egg Hunt is happening at the Sports Park on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11am to Noon. Each age group will have their own area to hunt. Click herefor more information.

It's the Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt in Saratoga Springs on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 too. Babies up to teens 18 years old are invited to take part. Click here for more information.

There's another Easter Egg Hunt in Spanish Fork on Saturday, April 1, 2023. This hunt is divided into age groups so even the littles have a chance to score a treat. Head to the Sports Park at 295 Volunteer Way. Activities get underway at 9am. Click here for more information.

If you're down south, the city of Kanab is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes at two different times on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Each kid can collect up to 25 eggs at either 10am or 1pm. Click here for more information.

Tracy Aviary is having a couple of "Field Days" on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, 2023. These are events for kids and their families to enjoy the Aviary on their spring break. There are all kinds of activities including a Squirrel Circus and Scavenger Hunt. Click here for more information.

Thanks to our friends atParents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week!