There are more than 1 million sunflowers in bloom at Cross E Ranch.

The Sunflower Festival at Cross E Ranch is running Friday, September 8, 2023 to Wednesday, September 29, 2023.

There are 16 acres of sunflowers in 25 varieties that you just have to see when they're blooming!

That's 16 football fields covered in flowers.

The Sunflower Festival is great for a date night, a girl's night out, a family photo op and a dog lover's paradise.

You can spend 30 minutes or a few hours walking the miles of trails. Then, you can pick flowers and take them home for a beautiful bouquet.

For more information please visit: crossereanch.com.