There are more than 140,000 Veterans living in Utah

We talk about the services that are available to the men and women who have served our country.
In Utah, there are more than 140,000 Veterans, representing every generation from World War II to recent conflicts.

Veterans bring valuable skills and experience to the workforce, generating $3.2 billion in economic activity and supporting over 36,000 jobs in Utah.

Including military installations and the defense sector, the total economic impact of the military in Utah reaches $19.3 billion.

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs (UDVMA) connect Veterans with the resources and support they deserve, including:

○ Utah@Ease: Provides free legal assistance to veterans facing legal challenges.

○ Veteran Business Resource Center: Empowers veteran entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses.

○ Accelerated Credentialing to Employment (ACE): Helps veterans translate their military skills to civilian careers.

○ Higher Education Support: Assists veterans in accessing and utilizing their GI Bill benefits for higher education.

○ First-Time Homebuyer Grant: Offers financial assistance to veterans purchasing their first homes in Utah.

○ Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide: Raising awareness and providing resources to prevent veteran suicide.

In addition there have been $55,000 worth of gun saves, which include handgun and long rifle safes provided for Veterans.

And LiveOn has a Military Suicide Prevention Playbook as well.

You can learn more at Veterans.utah.gov.

