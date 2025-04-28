Watch Now
The Place

There are new flavors of Salsa Del Diablo just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Salsa Del Diablo
Queso Blanco Mild-A delicious blend of Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack and American Cheeses paired with chilis and spices. This mild salsa is creamy, smooth and delicious.

Roasted Chile Tepin Medium-A sweet and spicy blend of ancient peppers. Inspired by Mexico City salsa and is made with the Mother of all peppers Chile Tepin.

Perica Verde Medium-Enjoy the rich flavors of Puerto Vallarta! Roasted squash, onion and garlic. A flavor as vibrant as it is colorful.

Special Reserve Hot-A traditional restaurant style salsa. Our Special Reserve is full of bright fresh flavors with a balanced kick.

You can see a full list of grocery store locations, order for local delivery or nationwide shipping at salsadeldiabloutah.com.

