There are new flavors of Salsa Del Diablo just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Cinco De Mayo will be here before we know it, and there are new flavors of locally-made Salsa Del Diablo to add to your festivities:

Queso Blanco Mild-A delicious blend of Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack and American Cheeses paired with chilis and spices. This mild salsa is creamy, smooth and delicious.

Roasted Chile Tepin Medium-A sweet and spicy blend of ancient peppers. Inspired by Mexico City salsa and is made with the Mother of all peppers Chile Tepin.

Perica Verde Medium-Enjoy the rich flavors of Puerto Vallarta! Roasted squash, onion and garlic. A flavor as vibrant as it is colorful.

Special Reserve Hot-A traditional restaurant style salsa. Our Special Reserve is full of bright fresh flavors with a balanced kick.

You can see a full list of grocery store locations, order for local delivery or nationwide shipping at salsadeldiabloutah.com.