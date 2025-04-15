There are new movies in theaters at streaming this week

In selected theaters is the action / MMA sports film "The Martial Artist". In the film, an MMA fighter destined for greatness must face his biggest rival yet: himself. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Martial Artist is a well constructed underdog sports story focusing on the importance of believing in yourself and in your journey." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the comedy / drama series "Your Friends & Neighbors".

In the series, a hedge fund manager who's recently been fired in disgrace resorts to stealing from the homes of his rich neighbors and discovers their secrets. Tony says, "Your Friends & Neighbors is a delightfully funny and semi melodramatic look at what happens when the money dries up and desperation sets in. The series reminds me of the film Fun with Dick & Jane which was originally released 1977 and remade in 2005." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the mystery / thriller "Drop". A widowed mother is on her first date in years, but the evening goes south as she begins to receive messages to kill her dinner date or her son will die. Tony says, "Drop is an edge of your seat thriller making the most out of a simple plot, but under Christopher Landon's direction, that simplicity makes the film a great movie experience." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

