Tony Toscano, from Screen Chatter, reviews three new releases in home entertainment.

First, "Assassin" from Saban Films is streaming now. It's rated "R" and Tony gives it a "B".

Second, "Alaska Daily" is streaming on HULU now. It's rated "TV-PG" and Tony gives it a "B".

Third, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is in select theaters this week. It is rated PG-13 and Tony gives it an "A".

You can follow Tony at screenchatter.com.