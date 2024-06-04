There are new releases in home entertainment, including a reality series filmed in Utah

In the series "Blood Free", a former bodyguard is recruited to protect the CEO of a lab-grown meat company. Tony says, "Although Blood Free has an intriguing storyline, the series fails to hold the audience's attention. Great stunts and fighting sequences don't make up for a lackluster script." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Entering its 9th season on A&E is the reality series "60 Days In." This season the series focuses on the Utah County Jail. The series offers a look at life behind bars as seven ordinary people volunteer to live among the jail's population for 60 days, without fellow inmates or staff knowing their secret. Tony says, 60 Days In is a very raw and eye-opening series taking the viewer inside the prison system and showing the effect that the system has on those incarcerated." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters is the irreverent female buddy comedy "Babes." It stars comedian Iliana Glazer. In the film, two inseparable childhood friends find their friendship at a crossroads when one of them decides to have a baby after a one-night stand. Tony says,

"Babes is all about the ups and downs of female friendships. But the film is uneven with some very funny moments cancelled out by some moments that are way too forced." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

