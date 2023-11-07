There are new releases streaming on your VOD today!

New and streaming online is the romantic comedy “Love Virtually.” Four couples attempt to find true love in the Metaverse by going to absurd extremes in a world where virtual identities and avatars are commonly used. Tony says, “Love Virtually is a solid and funny romcom dealing with the highs and lows of finding love both in the real world and in the virtual one." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Available on most streaming services is the family drama “Scrap.” It stars Vivian Kerr and Anthony Rapp. After getting laid off, a young single-mom finds herself living in her car and struggles to hide her homelessness from her estranged brother. Tony says, “Scrap is an emotionally charged exploration into complex family relationships. The film is deep, well acted and thought provoking, balanced with humor and heartfelt touching moments, making “Scrap” a must see film." He gives it an A and is not rated.

Also streaming on VOD is the crime drama “Death on the Border.” In the film, two women vie to escape their abusive relationship from a dirty cop who is determined to move sex trafficked girls over the Mexican border. Tony says, “Death on the Border is an action packed revenge film that falls into the trap of trying too hard to be topical. The film offers up solid acting, good camerawork and some nice surprises. But, nevertheless, the script is a bit confusing." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

