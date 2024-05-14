There are new shows and new music to check out this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in home entertainment: "Naked & Afraid XL, "Hard Miles" and "More Than Enough".

Entering its 10th season on The Discovery Channel is the survival series "Naked & Afraid XL". A group of amateur survivalists are put to the ultimate test in the wild for 40 days. With no food, no clothing and no water. Just a few primitive tools. They must hunt and gather whatever they need until extraction day. Tony says, "Even after 10 seasons, "Naked & Afraid XL" still manages to offer impactful episodes filled with human drama, overcoming incredible obstacles and ultimately the triumph of the human spirit." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters is the sports drama "Hard Miles." Inspired by the life of Greg Townsend, a strong-willed social worker at a youth prison assembles a cycling team of teenage convicts and takes them on a transformative 1000-mile ride. Tony says, "Hard Miles is an inspirational sports film about finding one's inner strengths and discovering the power of teamwork. And, although the story is predictable, it is an uplifting and rewarding film." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Sarah Reeves has just released a brand new album called "More Than Enough". It's available wherever you download music. And you can catch her in her very first movie "A Christmas Heart". It'll be streaming sometime in November.

