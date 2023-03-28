There are some amazing hidden gems in Utah

The Wasatch Gem Society is filled with rock hounds who love to go exploring for hidden treasures in Utah.

They've been around for decades, and a lot of the members are in the 80's and 90's and still rocking!

Once a year they hold the Wasatch Gem Society Event to educate the community about all of the amazing rocks you can find in Utah.

There will be gold prospectors, jewelry makers, gem faceters, demonstrators, rockhounders and even professional dinosaur diggers. You might even catch a glimpse of a 165 million year old dinosaur dung!

One of the highlights of the show is "Jurassic Weiner Dogs"... from Rocky Mountain Dachshund Rescue.

The show is April 14, 15 and 16 at the Bastian Agricultural Center, 11400 S. 2100 W., West Jordan.

For more information you can visit wasatchgemsociety.com.