There are some big movies in theaters for the first official weekend of summer

New in selected theaters and streaming online is the comedy / thriller "Don't Tell Larry". It stars Ed Begley Jr. After lying to her new eccentric coworker about a company party, an ambitious corporate flunky must deal with unexpected and deadly consequences. Film Critic Tony Tocano says, "If you're a fan of The Office, Don't tell Larry is right up your alley as it's chock full of office humor, politics and even a few heartfelt moments." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is the new animated feature from Disney / Pixar - "Elio". Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he's truly meant to be. Tony says, "Despite what you might be hearing from Disney-paid influencers, Elio is dull, boring, overly manipulative and pointless and loses its audience in the first 30 minutes." He gives it a D and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters is the action / comedy "Bride Hard". It stars Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp. When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the maid of honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hellfire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding. Tony says, "If you're looking for a film with a deep meaning... look elsewhere as Bride Hard is simply a ridiculously fun slapstick bubble gum comedy where we are all in on the joke." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews and get more movie content at screenchatter.com.