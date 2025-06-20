There are some big movies in theaters for the first official weekend of summer

Watch Now
Here are your weekend movies reviews for the first weekend of summer.
New in selected theaters and streaming online is the comedy / thriller "Don't Tell Larry". It stars Ed Begley Jr. After lying to her new eccentric coworker about a company party, an ambitious corporate flunky must deal with unexpected and deadly consequences. Film Critic Tony Tocano says, "If you're a fan of The Office, Don't tell Larry is right up your alley as it's chock full of office humor, politics and even a few heartfelt moments." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is the new animated feature from Disney / Pixar - "Elio". Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he's truly meant to be. Tony says, "Despite what you might be hearing from Disney-paid influencers, Elio is dull, boring, overly manipulative and pointless and loses its audience in the first 30 minutes." He gives it a D and it's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters is the action / comedy "Bride Hard". It stars Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp. When a mercenary group takes a lavish wedding hostage, they have no idea what they are in for as the maid of honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hellfire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding. Tony says, "If you're looking for a film with a deep meaning... look elsewhere as Bride Hard is simply a ridiculously fun slapstick bubble gum comedy where we are all in on the joke." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews and get more movie content at screenchatter.com.

