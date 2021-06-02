Watch
There are some common issues that could be affecting how well your child is walking

There are several conditions that can cause walking problems in children. Some kids will grow out of them, others will need treatment.
Jun 02, 2021
If you're worried about how your child is walking, Shriner's Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, is the place to help.

We talked with Dawn Wright, with Shriner's Hospitals for Children, who says there are several foot and leg problems that could be to blamed.

She says some of those include flat feet, toe-walking, bow-legged or knock-kneed.

Dawn says if parents are worried, they can make an appointment to find out the cause. Some of the time the issue works itself out. Other times there may be treatment needed including therapy, orthotics, surgery or a combination.

Dawn says get the problem fixed, so it doesn't hold your child back from playing sports or playing with their friends.

You can learn more at ShrinersSLC.org.

