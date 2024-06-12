There are some fun, family-friendly events going on including one with FOX 13 at The Gallivan Center

Join FOX 13, B98.7 and The Gallivan Center for a Family Fun Night on Thursday, July 13, 2024 from 4-7pm. There will be all kinds of activities like temporary tattoos, a photo booth, bounce houses, face painting, a live band and roller skating. Click here for more information.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, it's the Mountain Man Camp at This is the Place Heritage Park. Spend the day immersed in the lifestyle of mountain men and see how our forefathers lived before the pioneers came to Utah. Click here for more information.

The Family Arts Festival returns on Friday, June 14, 2024 at BYU's Museum of Art. The theme this year is a fiesta, and you can take dance lessons from the Latin Ballroom Team and also take part in scavenger hunts, puzzles and crafts. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, it's a Party on the Plaza at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. They are celebrating 25 years of the Aquarium with dancing, music, food trucks, face painting and more. Click here for more information.

The Hobble Creek Barn Boutique is in Spanish Fork now through Saturday, June 15, 2024. There's lots of shopping, family games, food and more. Click here for more information.

Dave & Busters in Salt Lake City is having "The Dad Games", where families will compete against each other on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2024. You can win bragging rights all the way to free game play for a year! Click here for more information.

The Latino Arts Festival is happening Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 at Canyons Village in Park City. This is a celebration of culture with food, entertainment and children's activities. Click here for more information.

It's also the Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 at the Utah Fairpark. Mark your calendars for fun-filled days with bagpipes, Highland athletics and dancing. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.