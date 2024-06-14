There are some good choices at the movies for Father's Day weekend

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three movies that are in theaters for Father's Day weekend: "Reverse the Curse", "Treasure" and "Inside Out 2".

In selected theaters and streaming online on Father's Day is the comedy drama “Reverse the Curse” written, directed and starring David Duchovny. A son moves in with his terminally ill father and to keep him happy he enlists his father's nurse and friends to fake a Red Sox winning streak. Tony says, "Brilliantly bouncing back and forth between comedy and drama, Reverse the Curse is a touching and thoughtful film exploring the father-son dynamic." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In theaters today is the family dramedy “Treasure.” It stars Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham. An American journalist Ruth who travels to Poland with her father Edek to visit his childhood places. But Edek, a Holocaust survivor, resists reliving his trauma and sabotages the trip creating unintentionally funny situations. Tony says, “Treasure is about facing and coming to terms with the past and understanding the affect that trauma has over our lifetime. Treasure is very funny and heartwarming film and not to be missed." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also new in theaters is Disney / Pixar's “Inside Out 2”. Teenager Riley's mind headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected... new emotions. Tony says, “Inside Out 2 is an audience pleasing film about coming to terms with teenage emotions and anxiety. The film is beautifully animated and well worth seeing on an IMAX screen." He gives it a solid B and it's rated PG.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

