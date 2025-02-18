There are stories of real-life heroes and superheroes in new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on Substack is the anthology series "First Word on Horror." The series highlights different horror genres and takes us into some of the minds that are creating modern horror. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "First Word on Horror is a wonderfully up-close and personal look at how modern-day horror is conceived and written by focusing on the writers in several genres. With an average of 10-15minutes per episode, the 15-part series is never dull or feels like a lecture." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on the Oxygen Network is documentary crimes series "New York Homicide." The series details brazen crimes that could only happen in New York and the intense work by law enforcement and civilians who race to take murderers off the streets. Tony says, "New York Homicide is more than just a 'true crime' series, it really delves into the lives and emotional involvement these detectives experience as they investigate murder from all angles." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ is the superhero crime series "Thundermans Undercover". This spin off series revolves around Phoebe, Max, and Chloe, who are tasked with investigating new threats in the town of Secret Shores, all the while teaching young Chloe to use her superhero abilities. Tony says, "Thundermans Undercover is a lighthearted series aimed at kids. And although it could have been a bit deeper in focusing on problems facing children, the series has a 'sunny day' and 'happy ending' approach. Not that that's a bad thing, but it is an easy thing." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-PG.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.