There are three new releases in home entertainment out this week that Film Critic Tony Toscano says are worth your time.

First, the Tower can be seen on Brit Box. It's rated TV-14 and Tony gives it a "C".

Second, The Muppets Mayhem is streaming on Disney+. It's not rated and Tony gives it an "A".

Mrs. Davis is on Peacock and is rated TV-MA. Tony gives it an "A".