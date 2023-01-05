Marinda Lloyd with KLR Kitchens says there are three key parts to designing a timeless kitchen.
1. Functionality
2. Lighting and Color
3. Trends that Fade (Things to avoid or consider alternatives)
Marinda will be on the Design Stage on:
Friday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m.
The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union
Dates:
Friday, January 6, 2023 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 7, 2023 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 8, 2023 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070
Admission:
Box Office
Adults 13+(Door) $13.00
Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)
Buy Online & Save**
Adults 13+ (Online) $11.00 ($2 savings off the box office price)
** Advance Adult Admission will be at the $11 discounted rate through 1/5/23. Starting opening day of the show the price will increase to $13 online, same as box office pricing
Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 6, 2023.
For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.