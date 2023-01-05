Watch Now
The Place

Actions

There are Three Key Parts to Designing a Timeless Kitchen

Salt Lake Home Show: KLR Kitchens
There are three key parts to designing a timeless kitchen.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 15:28:06-05

Marinda Lloyd with KLR Kitchens says there are three key parts to designing a timeless kitchen.

1. Functionality
2. Lighting and Color
3. Trends that Fade (Things to avoid or consider alternatives)

Marinda will be on the Design Stage on:
Friday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union
Dates:
Friday, January 6, 2023 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 7, 2023 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 8, 2023 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:
Box Office
Adults 13+(Door) $13.00
Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Buy Online & Save**
Adults 13+ (Online) $11.00 ($2 savings off the box office price)
** Advance Adult Admission will be at the $11 discounted rate through 1/5/23. Starting opening day of the show the price will increase to $13 online, same as box office pricing

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 6, 2023.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere