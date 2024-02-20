There are three movies to add to your must-watch list this week

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the action thriller "Red Right Hand." A former henchman is trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when he's forced back into his old job, he proves he's capable of anything to protect his family. The film stars Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell and is directed by brothers Eshom and Ian Nelms. Tony says, "Red Right Hand is an engaging and powerfully acted film. Both Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell deliver edgy and memorable performances." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Also streaming on most video on demand services is the action / thriller "Cold Meat," starring Nina Bergman. In the film, a man passing through the Colorado Rockies saves a waitress from her violent ex-husband. But when hits the icy road again, he crashes into a ravine but soon realizes the blizzard is the least of his worries. Tony says, "Cold Meat is an unexpected thriller with some solid twists and turns as the story progresses. Despite a few pacing issues, the film is well worth your time to see." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also on line is the modern western "The Stolen Valley." To save her dying mother, Lupe, a Mexican-Navajo mechanic bands together with an outlaw cowgirl. Together they must travel across the desert, outrun criminals, and confront a corrupt landowner. Tony says,

"The Stolen Valley is a well-written and acted modern western offering up a deep and intriguing storyline. Do yourself a favor and check this one out." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can learn more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

