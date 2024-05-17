There are three movies worth seeing this weekend, and yes one of them is "IF"

New in theaters and online is the crime / thriller "The Last Stop in Yuma County."

While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two sadistic bank robbers. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Last Stop in Yuma County is a gritty, pressure cooker of a film very reminiscent of Tarantino's earlier work. The film offers up intriguing characters, humor and beautiful cinematography, making this one of my favorite films so far this year." He gives it an "A" and it's rated R.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the cat and mouse thriller "You Can't Run Forever." It stars J.K. Simmons. A teenage girl suffering from anxiety due to a tragic event from her past finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage. Tony says, "You Can't Run Forever is a loving tip-of-the-hat to those 70's "woman in danger" grind-house movies. Well filmed and acted, "You Can't Run Forever" is a white knuckle ride." He gives it a "B" and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the fantasy comedy "IF." It stars Ryan Reynolds and is directed by John Krasinski. A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone's "Ifs" (imaginary friends) who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up. Tony says, "IF is a heartwarming, family friendly movie about the importance of holding on to childhood magic." He gives it an "A" and it's rated PG.

For more from Tony please visit: screenchatter.com.

