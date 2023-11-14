Watch Now
There are thrillers and an irreverent holiday flick new in Home Entertainment

New Releases in Home Entertainment
Here are three new movies to stream this week.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 15:42:28-05

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment.

Streaming on most VOD services is the horror / thriller "Squealer". In the film, a local cop and an overzealous social-worker follow clues on missing persons cases around town with stomach-turning discoveries unearthed on a pig farm. Tony says, "Squealer is a lackluster and overly gross attempt to shock its audience. The film relied too much on gore and not enough on making the script better." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the psychological thriller "Dark Obsession." In the film, an artist struggles with her inner demons after being forced into a life of solitude when her husband leaves mysteriously. Tony says, "Dark Obsession is a well-done, white knuckle ride of a mystery / thriller that will have you involved from beginning to end.
He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also streaming is the Christmas comedy crime caper "Vandits." Four stoners who call themselves "The Vandits," have a bright idea to knock over a senior citizens bingo parlor on Christmas Eve. The film is written and directed by Stuart Stone. Tony says, "Vandits is a low-budget, over the top, frat house comedy that is aimed at audiences who love irreverent and drug related humor." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

