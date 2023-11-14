There are thrillers and an irreverent holiday flick new in Home Entertainment

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment.

Streaming on most VOD services is the horror / thriller "Squealer". In the film, a local cop and an overzealous social-worker follow clues on missing persons cases around town with stomach-turning discoveries unearthed on a pig farm. Tony says, "Squealer is a lackluster and overly gross attempt to shock its audience. The film relied too much on gore and not enough on making the script better." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the psychological thriller "Dark Obsession." In the film, an artist struggles with her inner demons after being forced into a life of solitude when her husband leaves mysteriously. Tony says, "Dark Obsession is a well-done, white knuckle ride of a mystery / thriller that will have you involved from beginning to end.

He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also streaming is the Christmas comedy crime caper "Vandits." Four stoners who call themselves "The Vandits," have a bright idea to knock over a senior citizens bingo parlor on Christmas Eve. The film is written and directed by Stuart Stone. Tony says, "Vandits is a low-budget, over the top, frat house comedy that is aimed at audiences who love irreverent and drug related humor." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

