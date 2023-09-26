There are two movies you can see in theaters this week

Hitting theaters Friday is the survival drama "On Fire" starring Lance Henriksen and Fiona Dourif. The film follows a family who lives in a trailer home in the woods and are suddenly confronted by a wildfire. Survival becomes their main objective. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "On Fire is a well-told and acted survival story underlining the importance of our relationship with nature, the incredible bravery of America's first responders and the deep connections we have with family." He gives it an "A" and it's rated PG-13.

In theaters now is the animated film "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie". When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups. Tony says, "Although very young kids will love the brightly colored animation, the plot strays away from the team and focuses on the 'Skye' character voiced by McKenna Grace. In the end, the film just isn't interesting for its target audience." Tony gives it a "C" and it's rated PG.

