There are two ways you can broach a difficult topic: as a conversation or as a confrontation

Are you struggling with passive aggressive exchanges at work? Are you questioning what to say or how to dive into a touchy subject? Do you keep asking for something and feel like you're not being heard?

Stella Grizont, an Author, Executive Coach & Positive Psychology Expert who founded The Work Happiness Method, a coaching program, says most people fail before they even begin to talk, and that's because most people start with the wrong approach.

Stella says there are two ways you can broach a difficult topic: as a conversation, signaling trust, or as a confrontation, signaling threat.

She says to have the best possible outcome, consider the "3S's".



Shift your energy and delay starting until you're able to be calm and even curious about what you don't understand.

Stay in empathy– which means you care to know someone else's perspective – (it doesn't mean you agree).

Sort your story – clarify your intention, your feeling, need, and what you want to be different.

In Stella's new book, The Work Happiness Method, she outlines the eight essential skills to feel happier and more fulfilled in your career.

You can learn more at stellagrizont.com.