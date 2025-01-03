There aren't new movies this weekend, so here's what to binge at home

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the fantasy action film "Aladdin 3477 – Part 1". In the year 3477, a resourceful thief's obsession with the Princess of India propels him on a globe-trotting odyssey, where he crosses paths with an ancient and mysterious being. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although the film is limited by its budget, "Aladdin 3477 Part 01" is an action filled update to the Aladdin' story. Aladdin 3477 parts 2 & 3 will be released sometime this year." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on MAX is the game show "Fast Friends." It's hosted by comedienne Whitney Cummings. "Friends" fans will face off in a trivia battle and games themed around the TV show. Tony says, "Fast Friends should have been a riot to watch but unfortunately the show is underwritten and just runs out of fun in the first episode leaving the brilliant Whitney Cummings with nothing to do." He gives it a D and it's rated TV-PG.

Entering it's 6th season on Netflix is the romance drama "Virgin River." The series revolves around Melinda Monroe a nurse practitioner new to the remote California town of Virgin River who must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home. Tony says, "Virgin River is a complex and engaging drama series offering up solid acting and well-written plots." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

You can see more of Tony's interviews and get other content at screenchatter.com.