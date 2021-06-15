There have been changes in mental health this past year, in fact it's being called the "Shadow Pandemic"

LifeLine for Youth is a counseling and treatment center for teens struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal, drug-use, school failure, family conflict and anything else that is getting in the way of them being happy and successful.

Lifeline has been serving Utah families and teens in Utah for more than 30 years. They are partnering with us at Fox 13 for the You Are Not Alone campaign.

Shane Petersen, CEO of Lifeline for Youth Program, joined us in studio to tell us more about what's being called the "shadow pandemic".

Petersen says in the past year they have seen a drastic increase in mental health challenges.

According to data from the 'Household Pulse Survey' depression and anxiety symptoms rose 400 percent in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 2019, with 41 percent of people showing symptoms in 2021 compared to 11 percent in 2019.

Petersen says more than half of teens in Utah with major depression episodes in 2020 did not receive help at all, most teens don't ask for help.

So here are some things parents should be looking for: Loss of interest in previous hobbies and interests, low energy and motivation, anger, irritability, drug use, talk of suicide or not wanting to live.

You can get in touch with LifeLine by calling 801-936-4000 or visiting lifelineutah.com.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text "TALK" to 741741.