There is a scavenger hunt going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, and not only is it a lot of fun for kids, it helps some of Utah's most vulnerable children.

The scavenger hunt is set up in the Ford Expedition Asia exhibit, and the idea is to look for certain items hidden in the area and fill out a card as each item is located.

Since April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, for everyone who completes the scavenger hunt, Utah Ford Stores will donate five dollars to the Children's Justice Center throughout the month of April.

That's not all though. Everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a free behind the scenes "Penguin Encounter" which is a $300 value.

Big Budah talked with Bill Barnes with Your Local Ford Stores who says they're proud to be a part of the scavenger hunt to help children.

He also showed some Ford cares that are perfect for Utah families. The Ford Expedition has three rows of seats, so nine passengers can go along for the ride. If you need something smaller, the Ford Explorer is a great choice!

