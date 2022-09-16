There was a royal birth during this week in history

During this week in history, a royal event!

It was September 15, 1984 that Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana was born in London.

Princess Diana wanted to make sure Harry and his brother William experienced the world beyond royal privilege, so she took them as boys on public transportation and to fast food restaurants and even stood in line with them at Disney World.

In 2018 Harry married American actress Meghan Markle and now they have two children and live in California.

This 100 Years in History Moment is brought to you by Riverton Chevy — Celebrating 100 Years of Service.