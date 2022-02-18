There was an astronomical event This Week in History

On This Week in History the planet Pluto was discovered. In fact it was February 18, 1930.

An astronomer at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona first spotted what would become the ninth planet from the sun in photographs.

Years later, in 2006, Pluto was reclassified as a Dwarf Planet.

Pluto has a variety of surface features including mountains similar to our Rocky Mountains, with peaks that reach 11,000 feet.

