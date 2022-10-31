Chalk Couture will be at Pinners Conference

Watch Now
Chalk Couture at Pinners Conference
Pinners Conference is coming up and Chalk Couture gives us a sneak peek at one craft they'll be doing.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 31, 2022
Pinners Conference is the coolest of all event and this is its 10th year in Utah!

It's basically where all the awesome things you find online come to life.

Over the course of the two days, there will be 108 workshops as well as over 600 local shopping booths.

One of those is Chalk Couture, which offers gorgeous chalk transfer designs, reusable and single-use surfaces, and vibrant Chalkology® Paste colors that make it simple to create stunning projects in no time at all.

Pinners is November 4-5 at Mountain America Expo Center. Get tickets ahead now at Pinnersconference.com.

