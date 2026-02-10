There's a 28-day challenge that brings you as close as you can get to Spain without leaving home.

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Olivia Malonda is widely recognized as a voice of the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle.

Born and raised by the sea in Valencia, Spain, she grew up immersed in a culture grounded in holistic wellness, balance, and tradition.

Her book, "Mediterranean. The Challenge." is a 28-day challenge that brings you as close as you can get to her hometown, without leaving home.

She describes it as a guided experience with Mediterranean-style meals that meet true nutritional guidelines straight from the source.

Olivia also coaches clients one-on-one on the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, which she says is not a trend. Instead she describes it as an ancient, holistic system with clear principles that has worked for hundreds of years and is backed by science.

She says, "We help women and men bring the Mediterranean lifestyle into their real lives—food, habits, rhythm and mindset—not just onto their plates."

You can learn more at oliviamalonda.com.

