There's a big new movie in theaters, and two new choices to stream at home

New and streaming on Investigation Discovery is the true crime series "Crimefeed" hosted by Nancy Grace. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, " If you're a fan of true crime broadcasts, "Crimefeed" offers up different perspectives surrounding each story they report on. The series is well filmed and written and makes for good water cooler conversation." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Hulu is the mystery / thriller "Black Cake." Setting aside their differences to deal with their mother's death, two siblings uncover her hidden past and embark on a journey of discovery that takes them from the Caribbean to London to California as everything they thought they knew about their mother, family and history is in question. Tony says, "Black Cake is a terrifically acted and written series about the delicate threads that make up a family. As those threads unwind, how we perceive ourselves and our history slowly can come apart. If you're a fan of non-linear series such as "Outlander," check this one out." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Hitting selected theaters today, Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel in "The Marvels."

When Captain Marvel's powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau, they must learn to work together to save the universe. Tony says, "The Marvels is a light and breezy buddy picture that doesn't take itself too seriously. Although the acting was above par, the film needed to be a bit more serious and the characters better flushed out." He gives it a "C" and it's rated PG-13.

