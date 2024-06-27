There's a free, multi-day event featuring music, fireworks & drone shows and delicious food and drinks

Canyons Village at Park City Mountain will host the third annual Forum Fest from Wednesday, July 3 to Saturday, July 6, 2024.

This free, multi-day event features live music, fireworks and drone shows, family-friendly activities and delicious food and beverage offerings from local restaurants and bars.

Red Tail Grill is excited to be a part of the Forum Fest, and Chef Patrick Bailey joined us with some of the delicious food and beverages you'll be able to enjoy this year.

The RTG cheeseburger, made with beef from Wasatch Meats, two slices of American cheese, house fry sauce and then dill pickles, and caramelized onions. The house coleslaw comes with the cheeseburger. It's made with shredded cabbage and carrots, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, sugar, and scallions with some salt and pepper to taste.

Mixologist Chris Devol brought "the 19th Hole," one of the specialty cocktails they'll be offering during the festival. To make it you: Combine 1.5 oz Vodka, 1 oz Domaine de Canton and 1 oz lime juice; Pour in your glass; Top with sparkling white grape juice; Garnish with candied ginger and a lime wedge.

Red Tail Grill offers an expansive outdoor patio with a variety of seating options. Enjoy craft cocktails and mocktails and a menu of classic favorites like burgers, salads and sandwiches. Open all summer for lunch, dinner and late night.

They are one of 17 different dining establishments you can visit at Forum Fest.

Aside from the delicious food and drinks, Forum Fest will feature live music, fireworks and drone shows, games, and activities for all ages, making it a perfect event for friend and families.

You can learn more at cvma.com.