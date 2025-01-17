There's a lot of buzz about two new movies in theaters this weekend

New in theaters is the historical drama "September 5". The film focuses on the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew and highlights their transition from covering the Olympics to reporting on the hostage situation involving Israeli athletes and showcases the intense and emotional experience of live broadcasting during a global tragedy. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "September 5 is a spellbinding, intense and powerful look at how one of the biggest stories in history played out through the eyes of a TV news control room." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the remake of the classic Universal monster film "Wolf Man." A family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal, but as the night stretches on, their horror becomes more and more intense. Tony says, "Wolf Man is a top shelf psychological horror movie that will have you on the edge of your seat. If you're looking for that popcorn muncher roller coaster film this is it." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

